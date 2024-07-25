US woman lodges rape case against Ajmer advocate for 'false promise of marriage'

Kota (Rajasthan) Jul 25 (PTI) Police registered a case of rape on a complaint by a US-based woman against an advocate from Ajmer, police said on Thursday.

The 45-year-old Florida resident alleged that the advocate raped her several times in hotel rooms in Jaipur and Ajmer based on a false promise to marry her, while hiding the fact that he was already married and had a family, they said.

A zero FIR was filed against Manav Singh Rathor, a resident of Ajmer, in Mahila police station in Bundi on Wednesday night. After a medical examination of the survivor and initial investigation, police forwarded the zero FIR to place Ajmer for further investigation.

On Wednesday night, the woman was accompanied by a representative of an NGO when she reached the office of Superintendent of Police, Bundi.

In her complaint, the woman said she first interacted with Rathore, who claimed to be a bachelor, on Facebook and he invited her to India after some time.

She came to India this year in April and later came again on July, said Amar Singh, DSP, Bundi city.

The woman alleged that during this period, Rathore, falsely promised to marry her and established physical relations with her several times in hotel rooms in Ajmer and Jaipur, the DSP said.

The officer said a dispute arose between the two after the woman discovered the man was already married and had a family in Ajmer. She then lodged a case against him with help of a Bundi-based NGO, he said.

They had allegedly even had a wedding function with the woman in a temple in Ajmer but avoided taking her to his home despite her insistence, Singh said.

Eventually, she discovered his home and family in Ajmer, he added. PTI COR SKY SKY