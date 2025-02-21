USAID’s $2.5 billion NGO funding linked to Bharat Jodo Yatra

New Delhi: Government sources have revealed that funding from the US Agency for International Development (USAID) has been linked to influencing political outcomes in India, particularly during election years.

The allegations, detailed in a post by senior journalist Pallavi Ghosh on X, furthered the concerns about foreign interference in the country’s democratic processes.

According to the information shared, USAID’s financial support to India showed stark differences under different administrations.

During the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, which ruled from 2004 to 2013, the Indian government received $204.28 million in USAID funding, while non-governmental organizations (NGOs) received a significantly larger sum of $2,114.96 million.

However, under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from 2014 to 2024, government funding plummeted to just $1.51 million by 2015, while NGO funding surged to $2,579.73 million. This shift has raised suspicions about the motives behind the funding allocations.

A notable spike in USAID funding under the category of "Democracy, Human Rights, and Governance" occurred in 2022, coinciding with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s high-profile Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The timing has fueled speculation that the funds may have been used to bolster opposition activities or influence public opinion during a critical political period, though no concrete evidence has been presented yet.

The revelations also highlight that USAID ceased direct funding to the Indian government after 2015 but continued to channel substantial amounts to NGOs. Top recipients include Catholic Relief Services, which received $218 million, and CARE International, which was allocated $208 million.

Additionally, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), which received $47 million, published reports that were allegedly leveraged against the Modi government, further intensifying scrutiny over foreign-funded narratives.

Another point of concern is the role of InterNews, a USAID-backed organisation, which trained Indian journalists as part of programs aimed at influencing media narratives. This has sparked fears that foreign entities may be shaping public discourse in India, undermining the country’s media independence and democratic integrity.

The controversy has gained additional traction following comments by former U.S. President Donald Trump, who criticised USAID’s allocation of $21 million for increasing voter turnout in India.

Speaking at the FII PRIORITY Summit in Miami on February 20, 2025, Trump suggested the funds might have been aimed at influencing Indian elections, stating, “Why do we need to spend $21 million on voter turnout in India? I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected.”

Following Trump’s remarks, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged the funding was linked to opposition parties. On the other hand, the Congress party demanded a white paper to clarify the allegations.

In her X post, Ghosh shared a detailed infographic tracing the flow of USAID funds through organizations like the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES), the National Democratic Institute (NDI), and the International Republican Institute (IRI), which are allegedly connected to George Soros’ Open Society Foundations and other entities. The graphic also mentions former Chief Election Commissioner S.Y. Quraishi, though he has refuted claims of financial involvement, stating any past collaborations with IFES were limited to non-financial training agreements.