Use AI, other modern tools to dismantle 'religious conversion rackets': Adityanath

Lucknow, Dec 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed the police to use artificial intelligence (AI) and other modern technology tools to dismantle what he described as "internationally funded religious conversion rackets." Addressing 'Police Manthan', a two-day senior police officers' conference here, Adityanath asked the force to maintain strict vigil over social media and cybercrime, and adopt a "zero-tolerance" policy against attempts to disturb law and order or harm caste and communal harmony.
According to an official statement, the chief minister reviewed emerging dimensions of terrorist activities originating from international borders adjoining Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal.
He also stressed the need to strengthen border surveillance. He instructed officials to make effective use of AI, financial trail analysis, technical scrutiny and modern resources to curb organised religious conversion networks.
The chief minister directed the police to technologically strengthen border security and anti-terror mechanisms to check terrorism and narcotics trafficking, and to take stringent action against organised gangs involved in cow smuggling and religious conversions.
Terming religious conversion a serious challenge, he said incidents such as those reported from Balrampur indicated organised efforts, and asked the police and intelligence agencies to prevent such incidents at an early stage.
Expressing concern over misuse of social media, disinformation, deepfakes, the dark web, cybercrime and terror networks, he asked the police and intelligence agencies to ensure swift and strict action against any objectionable content that could impact law and order or social harmony.
The chief minister asked to show no leniency towards elements attempting to divide society on the basis of caste or religion, exert pressure on the police or create anarchy.
While directing identification and legal action against fake accounts and organised misinformation campaigns, Adityanath said some anti-social elements were misusing the names of eminent personalities to form new organisations and foment disorder.
He instructed the police to thoroughly probe the background of such groups, dismantle their networks and take action within the ambit of law.
Praising the police for their work so far, Adityanath said there is a need to activate intelligence gathering and technical surveillance to maintain peace, harmony and law and order in the state, the statement added. PTI CDN SHS