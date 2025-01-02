Use AI to strengthen security system at Mantralaya: Maharashtra CM instructs officials

Mumbai, Jan 2 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday directed the authorities to strengthen the security arrangements at the Mantralaya, the state secretariat in south Mumbai, using artificial intelligence (AI).

He also asked them to put in place a strong mechanism for security checks at the Mantralaya's entry gate.

Fadnavis gave these and other instructions during a meeting of senior officials of the home department and the police force at the Mantralaya.

Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde took a review of the security arrangements at the state administration headquarters during a meeting, an official said.

The CM directed the officials to make use of AI technology to strengthen security at the Mantralaya by developing a robust mechanism right from the entry gates, he said.

Government employees and officers regularly go to Vidhan Bhawan (legislature complex located nearby) from Mantralaya for official work. During the legislature session, there is a significant rise in the number of visitors at both these places. In view of this, Fadnavis called for issuance of special passes to them, the official said.

The work of constructing an underpass between the Mantralaya and the Vidhan Bhawan is in progress. The CM instructed that the underpass be opened for government officials visiting the Vidhan Bhawan for official work, he added.

According to him, CM Fadnavis also instructed the officials to install safety nets on each floor of the Mantralaya.

At present, a safety net is in place on the second floor of the complex to foil suicide attempts by visitors and others.

The CM said nothing suspicious should enter the Mantralaya complex, according to him.

Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Iqbal Singh Chahal, Director General of Police (DGP) Rashmi Shukla, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, Special Commissioner of Police Deven Bharti and other senior officials.

Issues concerning other aspects of security were also discussed during the meeting, another official said. PTI DC NP