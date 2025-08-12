Use AI to weed out duplicate voters: NCP to Election Commission

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Ajit Pawar-led NCP on Tuesday urged the Election Commission to make use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to weed out duplicate voters and other irregularities in the electoral process.

NCP leaders Brijmohan Shrivastav and Avinash Adik also asked the Commission to use biometric authentication and live photography to establish the identity of voters during elections, a party statement said.

The NCP leaders met the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners S S Sandhu and Vivek Joshi here as part of its interaction with presidents and authorised representatives of political parties.

During the past 150 days, 4,719 all-party meetings were conducted including 40 meetings by chief electoral officers (CEOs), 800 by district election officers (DEOs) and 3,879 by electoral registration officers (EROs) engaging over 28,000 representatives of various political parties, a statement from the Election Commission (EC) said.

A statement from the NCP said it also asked the Commission to issue tamper-proof voter identity cards and come out with a transparent process for the verification and purification of electoral rolls.

The NCP leaders also urged the Commission to use common and verified electoral rolls for all elections. PTI SKU KSS KSS