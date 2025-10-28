`Use and throw' is BJP's policy, it has relied on crutches in every state: Raut

Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said `use and throw' is the policy of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and it has used "crutches" to gain power in every state.

The saffron party grew in Maharashtra with the help of the undivided Shiv Sena, the Rajya Sabha member claimed.

Latching on to Union minister Amit Shah's remark at a party event here on Monday that the BJP does not run on crutches in Maharashtra but runs on its own strength, Raut claimed that Shah was referring to the BJP allies, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and NCP-led by Ajit Pawar, as crutches.

"After this insult, Shinde and Pawar should walk out of the government if they have an ounce of self-respect left," he said.

"The BJP's politics has been running on crutches....It came to power in every state with the help of crutches," Raut further said.

"There are the crutches of Nitish Kumar in Bihar. With the help of the (undivided) Shiv Sena, the BJP grew in Maharashtra. When we contested polls with them in 1985, they did not have workers to paste posters in villages. (Late Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray asked us to take this party to every village because it is a pro-Hindutva party," he said.

Shah was not even in politics then and does not know history, Raut added.

"They resort to the use and throw policy. This is a Gujarat pattern. But this will not last long," the Sena (UBT) leader further said.

After Shah's remark about the BJP not running on crutches, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had clarified that friends are not crutches.

"Those who question this remark do not understand the meaning of `crutches'. Friends are not crutches," he had said. PTI PR KRK