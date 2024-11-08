Use Carnatic music to promote Kannada language: Nirmala Sitharaman

Mysuru (Karnataka), Nov 8 (PTI) Kannada language through 'bhakti sangeetha' touches the core of the heart directly, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said here on Friday.

Sitharaman was speaking at Mysuru Sangeetha Sugandha Festival being organised by the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and the Sangeet Natak Akademi to showcase Karnataka’s musical and cultural heritage.

The festival, which was inaugurated on November 8 will be held till November 10.

Sitharaman during her keynote address said Mysuru Sangeetha Sugandha should aim not just promoting Dasa Keerthana or Carnatic music, but should also use the platform to promote Kannada language.

"I understand a lot of emphasis is placed on Carnatic music, on the GI (geographical indication) items from around this area. But personally, I strongly believe Kannada language, through bhakti sangeetha, is something which touches the core of one's heart directly," said Sitharaman, urging the organisers to use that to promote Kannada.

She also said Mysuru is the right place for the Sangeetha Sugandha festival, for it is not only home to many stalwarts of Carnatic music but even one of its royal family members – the last ruling Maharaja of Mysuru Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar – was an ardent musician, who has composed a lot of songs.

But she said the state government should make all the efforts possible to ensure the festival reaches many outside Karnataka digitally.

"If we can build through word of mouth, through media, through our contacts so that all Kannadigas, wherever they live, link through digital mode and enjoy the beauty of this language and the beauty of this sangeetha,” added Sitharaman.

She also said the Central government too has put in a lot of thought in preparing for the event.

"That is why the events are also going to be held in many places, including the National Gallery of Modern Art in Bengaluru, where a Carnatic vocalist will be singing," said Sitharaman.

According to her it is also going to be held in Aparameya Swamy temple in Doddamalluru of Ramanagara district, Sri Rama Mandira in Rudrapatna of Hassan district and even in Araga of Shimoga district, the birthplace of Purandara Dasa, considered the father of Carnatic music.

Sitharaman also said in future many events are being planned around Karnataka Rajyotsava.

"From here on, every year on the first weekend in November – Friday, Saturday, Sunday – this festival for promoting Mysuru, Kannada and sangeetha will be undertaken on behalf of the Ministry of Tourism and Culture," she said.

She urged people to come and support these efforts as they have always had.

"The artists do not need anything more than the recognition, which you, as a city of culture, have always had. I appeal to you to keep that momentum up. Support these artists. Promote Karnataka, promote Carnatic music and promote the sweet Kannada language," added the finance minister.

Earlier, a man had interrupted the event to make a request to Sitharaman.

He walked up to the stage where Sitharaman was seated and insisted that 'guarantees' should not be announced in the poll-bound Maharashtra. He was escorted out of the auditorium and the programme continued.

The event was also attended by Karnataka Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa, Union Minister Suresh Gopi and Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadutta Wodeyar. PTI JR SA