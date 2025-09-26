Use Indian ancient knowledge to enhance student's intellectual abilities: Rajasthan governor

Jaipur, Sep 26 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Hari Bhau Bagde on Friday stressed the need to draw upon India's ancient knowledge traditions in academic research to enhance the intellectual abilities of students.

Addressing a meeting with officials, deans and heads of departments at Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology in Udaipur, Bagde reviewed the university's academic structure, enrolment figures, scholarship schemes, examination system, financial status, staff vacancies and land use. He also issued necessary directions to the administration.

"India has been a repository of knowledge since ancient times. Scholars and scientists must incorporate the Indian knowledge tradition into research and learning so that the younger generation develops both intellectual capacity and love for the nation," he said.

Citing examples of ancient texts authored by sages like Bharadwaj, he suggested that such works be made available in the university library for study and research.

Bagde noted that Indian talent has been recognised globally, adding that the country withstood US sanctions following the 1998 nuclear tests and continues to stand firm amid present global challenges.

Reviewing outreach activities in adopted villages, the Governor said mere cleanliness drives are not enough and called for holistic change.

He urged universities to involve students, retired teachers and officials in educating children in primary schools through stories and motivational tales.

Such initiatives, he said, would strengthen foundations at the grassroots and help nurture responsible citizens, in line with the objectives of the National Education Policy. PTI AG HIG HIG