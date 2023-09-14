Use information technology to transform India, address crucial issues, top govt official urges graduates

Chennai, Sep 14 (PTI) Secretary of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) N Kalaiselvi on Thursday called upon graduates to apply the expertise they gained in Information Technology to transform the country in a big way.

IT could be used to address crucial issues such as climate change and sustainability, she said addressing the 11th convocation of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) Kancheepuram.

A total of 411 students received their degrees, including 30 PhD, 149 dual degrees of B Tech and M Tech, 33 M Tech, 12 M Des and 187 B Tech. The number of PhD scholars receiving their degrees this year is the highest since the institute was set up in 2007 by the union education ministry.

IIITDM is one of the first institutes in India to integrate design, humanities, and management courses in its undergraduate engineering curriculum.

"The expertise that you have acquired in Information Technology should be applied to transform the country in a major way. The country requires design in different forms, such as climate change, and ensuring safety, security, and sustainability to live on earth," Kalaiselvi said in her speech.

Also, the students should explore ways to contribute to the Centre's target of building a five-trillion-dollar economy, she said.

IIITDM Board of Governors Chairman Sridhar Vembu, who is the CEO of IT firm Zoho Corporation, said the institute has been proactive in submitting patents and working on industry collaborations.

Presenting a report on the institute, IIITDM director M V Kartikeyan said the institute is ranked 8th in the country as per the NIRF Innovation ranking 2023.

A release here said that the institute's placement cell has been collaborating extensively with the industry, corporate firms, and other recruiters. In the current year, 176 offers were received by IIITDM Kancheepuram students from 76 companies with the median salary offered being Rs 11 lakh per annum and the average salary being Rs 8 lakh pa. PTI JSP ANE