Use modern technology for safety, security of senior citizens, women, children: Maha CM to cops

Mumbai, Jul 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said police must use modern technology to ensure safety and security of senior citizens, women and children.

He was addressing officials as part of the half-yearly crime conference that took place in the Maharashtra police's headquarters in Colaba in south Mumbai.

He said the police force had performed remarkably well during the COVID-19 pandemic and asserted his government would provide all support to ensure the state's police force remains an ideal one for the country.

"The government will give all possible cooperation to discuss and devise measures to make the police force more capable and sensitive. It is important that the decisions of the government reach the last person in society, for which the police force plays an important role," he said.

Stressing on the need for effective coordination between police, ambulance services and fire brigade, he said action should be taken to prevent crime, cyber crime, drug trafficking, communal strife.

He said the force must destroy organized crime, curb terrorist attacks, increase security on coastal roads, take measures to prevent accidents, and maintain law and order in the society from state level to taluka level.

Shinde said increasing communication with citizens will remove their fear and increase respect towards the police, and also help in cracking down on criminals.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, said preventive measures should be taken to combat the menace of drugs, adding that the state government was creating a comprehensive platform to address the challenges of cyber(sexual exploitation, loan fraud) in emerging investigations.

This will include all organizations related to social media and due to this virtual ecosystem, the policewill get support for cyber crime control and action.

State Chief Secretary Manoj Sounik, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sujata Sounik and Director General of Police Rajnish Seth were present at the event.

On the occasion, the Training Centre at Khandala was ranked the best regional training centre, while Shivaji Nagar police station in Kolhapur was adjudged best police station for 2021, an official said.