Use natural resources judiciously, Jagdeep Dhankhar tells students

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday asked students to use natural resources judiciously and urged them to be the trustees of Mother Earth.

He also urged the students to propagate Lord Buddha's message of peace and harmony.

Dhankhar made these remarks while interacting with a group of students from Nalanda University.

The students represent 11 countries including Bhutan, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Myanmar, Laos, Nepal, Argentina, Kenya, Thailand and Uganda besides India.

According to an official statement, the interaction took place at the Parliament House complex.

Separately, another statement said Dhankhar will be visiting Visakhapatnam on Wednesday where he will be the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the International Maritime Seminar - ‘MILAN-2024’.