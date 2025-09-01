Use of advanced tech can play key role in addressing speech, hearing disabilities: Prez Murmu

Mysuru, Sep 1 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday emphasised that the use of advanced technologies can play a key role in addressing speech and hearing disabilities, and stressed the need for the development and domestic manufacturing of such devices to make them accessible to the general public.

Speaking at the diamond jubilee celebrations of the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) here, she said, "Speech and hearing challenges require early detection and expert care. Society should be compassionate, supportive, and inclusive towards those living with such difficulties." Murmu highlighted that AIISH, as a national institute, should continuously strive to serve as a role model for similar institutions in India and abroad.

She noted that the ‘inclusive therapy park’ established by AIISH, designed for children with communication disorders, is being recognised as a model in the country and internationally.

Murmu also lauded the institute’s ‘AIISH Arogya Vani’ initiative, aimed at raising awareness about communication disorders and promoting early identification.

"Being a leading institute, AIISH can also provide guidance in national policy-making related to communication disorders," she added.

"Today, technology is playing an important role in every field. The use of the latest technologies will prove to be very helpful in addressing speech and hearing disabilities. But for these devices to reach the common people, their development and manufacturing in the country is necessary," Murmu said.

She stressed the importance of making devices like cochlear implants affordable, saying, "We must become self-reliant in their manufacturing. Institutions like AIISH should play a leading role in this direction." "By promoting research and innovation, AIISH can further strengthen its contribution to nation-building and collaborate with leading research institutions in the country," she added.

Murmu further said that institutions like AIISH are expected to work with both innovation and compassion. She added that they should develop technologies that enable people with speech and hearing impairments "not only to lead normal lives but also to contribute meaningfully to society and the economy." She noted that government welfare initiatives are creating a barrier-free environment for divyangjan to ensure they can progress without difficulty.

"Under the ‘Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan’, efforts are being made to provide equal opportunities for progress and development to differently-abled people. Making public places, facilities, and information accessible not only provides convenience but also signals that society cares for them," she said.

During her visit, Murmu interacted with divyang (differently-abled) children undergoing treatment at AIISH, as well as with individuals who have achieved success in various fields after receiving treatment at the institute.

Meanwhile, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who also addressed the gathering, emphasised the importance of developing and standardising Indian Sign Language at national and international levels to ensure greater inclusion for people with hearing and speech impairments.

Highlighting key initiatives of the Government of India, he said, "In line with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities is working to empower persons with disabilities and create an inclusive society. A cochlear implant scheme for the hearing impaired is under implementation, and an Indian Sign Language dictionary has been developed." He further underlined the opportunities in the era of technological advancement, noting that emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, digital therapy, and tele-audiology hold great potential for addressing challenges in the sector.