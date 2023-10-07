Use of AI has revolutionised investigation of anti-corruption cases: UP ADGP

Dehradun, Oct 7 (PTI) The use of Artificial Intelligence has led to revolutionary changes in the investigation of anti-corruption cases, Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police Raja Shrivastava said here on Saturday.

Addressing the 49th All India Police Science Congress at the Forest Research Institute, Srivastava said AI helps in completing investigations on time, and in examining the digital behaviour reports of criminals.

"Use of Artificial Intelligence has led to revolutionary changes in the investigation of anti-corruption cases. By using modern technologies like this, investigations can be completed on time by analysing data quickly. They also help in examining the digital behaviour reports of criminals," Shrivastava said addressing the first session of the meet focusing on policing in the 5G era.

Financial behaviour analysis in recent times has produced good results in several investigations which provide solid support to evidence in the courts of law, he said.

Shrivastava also underlined the importance of data sharing between law enforcement agencies and different departments.

The Joint Director Intelligence Bureau also spoke on threats to cyber security and emphasised on data protection and cyber hygiene. He said securing the network of IP cameras is an important aspect of cyber security.

Joint Commissioner Delhi Police B S Jaiswal spoke on effective border management using geospatial technology and big data analysis. He also suggested the use of GIS, GPS and Geodome technologies for improvement in the system.