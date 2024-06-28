Use of alleged fake ID cards in Youth Cong polls echoes in Kerala Assembly

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 28 (PTI) The fake election ID cards allegedly used for the state Youth Congress organisational polls in Kerala were raised in the Assembly by ruling party members on Friday and the Congress-led opposition accused the Left government of trying to divert attention from the issues affecting it.

The fake ID cards issue was raised during the question hour when the opposition members attacked the Left over the alleged online communal campaigning in the Vadakara constituency during the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

As the question hour was progressing, CPI(M) leader and Varkala MLA, V Joy, raised a question regarding a case registered after the allegations that fake election ID cards were used during the Kerala State Youth Congress election that was held last year.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh, who was responding to the questions as entrusted by the Chief Minister, told the House that a case in this regard was registered at the Museum police station in Thiruvananthapuram and two were arrested.

"The Election Commission had also filed a complaint, based on which the Crime Branch is also probing the matter," Rajesh said.

He said the digital equipment used to make the fake election ID cards was also seized.

However, the opposition alleged that the ministers and the ruling MLAs were attempting to divert attention from the online communal campaigning at Vatakara. They rushed to the well of the House protesting against the minister and MLA Joy for speaking about the Youth Congress organisational polls. PTI RRT RRT KH