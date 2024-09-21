Use of animal fat in laddus at Tirupati a grave insult to Hindus: VHP's Milind Parande

Jaipur, Sep 21 (PTI) VHP leader Milind Parande on Saturday said the alleged use of animal fat in the laddus of Tirupati temple was a "grave insult" to the Hindu faith.

"Government control over temple trusts and giving place to people of other faiths in temple management has led to such a condemnable incident," Parande, the VHP national organisational general secretary, told reporters here.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's claim that animal fat was used in Tirupati temple laddus during the previous government has triggered a massive political row, with the YSRCP accusing Naidu of levelling these allegations for political gains. The TDP has circulated a lab report to back its claim.

"This is a grave insult to the Hindu faith," Parande said on the issue.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader said that only Hindu temples are under government control in the country, while churches and mosques were not.

"Vishwa Hindu Parishad demands that Hindu society should have control over Hindu temples. Our effort is that the management of temples should involve participation of every section of the society and temples should become the centre of religion and social service.

He said policies used for "appeasement" politics should be stopped and called for a central law against conversion.

The VHP leader, referring to Waqf (Amendment) Bill, said that comparing Waqf properties to temples "is impractical". He reiterated the VHP's support to the central government Bill to change the law governing Waqf boards, saying these amendments benefit national interests.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha last month, has been sent to a joint parliamentary board for further scrutiny. The Bill seeks to omit sections of the current law relating to the powers of the Waqf Board to decide if a property is a Waqf property.

On alleged attacks on Hindu religious processions, including during the recent Ganapati festival, Parande called for stringent action against what he claimed were "violent jihadist mindset". He suggested that drone surveillance of processions should be done to ensure people's safety.

Parande said the Bajrang Dal, the VHP's youth wing, will be hosting a two-day national-level meeting in Jaipur on September 21-22, focusing on strategies to combat forced conversions and alleged "love jihad" attacks on the Hindu community. He said that over a hundred key workers from various states will be participating in the event.

Parade also informed that in an initiative aimed at raising awareness against the abuse, The Bajrang Dal also plans to organise a 'Run for Health' marathons, an initiative aimed at raising awareness against drug abuse, at the block level from November 23-30, he said.

"During a 10-day campaign, over seven thousand events will engage lakhs youth in discussions on drug de-addiction," the VHP leader said. PTI SDA SKY SKY