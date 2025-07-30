Use of laser beams, drones banned in areas around IGI Airport

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Delhi Police has restricted the use of laser beams and drones in areas around the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport for 60 days till September 23 to ensure passengers' safety and proper aviation operations.

According to two separate orders issued by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Palam (IGI Airport), Vir Krishan Pal Singh, the directive will be implemented from July 26 to September 23 as laser lights commonly used during weddings and parties at farmhouses, banquets and hotels in the area have caused visual distraction to pilots, especially during landing.

"A number of farmhouses, banquets, hotels and restaurants are coming up around IGI Airport, where bright lights and laser beams used during events cause general nuisance and distract pilots' vision," the ACP said in the order.

Singh said that such distractions pose a serious risk to the safety of aircraft and passengers.

“Use of laser beams by individuals, organisers or establishments during events is strictly prohibited in the jurisdiction of Palam Sub-Division,” the officer said.

In a separate order, the ACP banned unmanned aircraft systems, including drones, paragliders, and aero-models, in and around the area during the same period, citing intelligence inputs about possible terror attacks using such aerial platforms.

“The use of drones and aero-models by members of the public is hazardous to aviation safety and can pose a serious terrorist threat,” the order said.

Those found violating either order will face legal action under Section 223(a) of the BNS, which penalises disobedience of a lawful public order with up to six months’ jail or a fine of up to Rs 2,500 or both.

In 2022, the Ministry of Civil Aviation proposed amendments to the Aircraft Rules, 1937, recommending police action against individuals found flashing laser lights at aircraft.

The draft also suggested that if such a person is identified, a notice should be served first by a central government officer.

In one such incident in August 2017, a pilot of an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Delhi complained of being distracted by a green laser light while approaching the runway, prompting calls for stricter enforcement. PTI SGV SHB SGV RT RT