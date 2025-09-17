Use of public grounds by security forces deprives youth of open spaces: PDP chief

Srinagar, Sep 17 (PTI) Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday expressed concern over public playgrounds being "taken over" by security forces and said such moves run the risk of depriving youngsters of open spaces essential for constructive activities.

The PDP president also sought intervention of the divisional commissioner, Kashmir in the matter.

"There is a growing concern over public spaces especially those used by youth for sports and recreation being taken over by security forces or police. While the Chattabal Tabela ground issue was amicably resolved with the Army intervention, new cases have emerged.

"The MET (Muslim Educational Trust) custodian land at Bhagat Barzulla used by local youth is reportedly being claimed by police for a martyrs' memorial. Similarly, the Zoo Ground at Sheeri Baramulla is reportedly being taken over by the CRPF," Mehbooba said in a post on X.

"Such moves risk depriving youth of the few remaining open spaces essential for healthy and constructive activities," she added.

The PDP president urged the divisional commissioner, Kashmir to intervene and ensure that these grounds remain accessible for public and youth use. PTI MIJ APL APL KVK KVK