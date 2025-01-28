Use of public money for common man or big corporates: Kejriwal attacks BJP ahead of Delhi polls

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal launched a strong critique of the BJP on Tuesday, framing the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls as a choice between using public money for the welfare of the common man and for bailing out big corporates.

Addressing a rally in northeast Delhi's Ghonda constituency, Kejriwal accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre of misusing taxpayers' money by waiving loans worth Rs 10 lakh crore for 400 major corporations, while promising that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would continue investing in public-welfare schemes.

"This election is about deciding where our public money goes -- whether it should be used for the common people or given away to the big corporates who have benefitted from loan waivers," he said.

The former Delhi chief minister further criticised the BJP for branding welfare initiatives as "freebies", urging the public to recognise that every citizen contributes to government revenue through taxes, even on basic goods like matchboxes.

"People pay the GST (Goods and Services Tax) on daily essentials. That money belongs to the public and it should be used for their benefit, not to help business tycoons," he asserted.

Kejriwal emphasised the achievements of the AAP government in Delhi, particularly the provisions of 24-hour electricity, free water, healthcare and bus rides for women, claiming that these initiatives help every household save more than Rs 25,000 annually.

He contrasted this with the BJP's alleged focus on aiding corporations rather than addressing the needs of the common people.

The AAP has fielded Gaurav Sharma from Ghonda, while the BJP has nominated Ajay Mahawar, who defeated the AAP's Dutt Sharma in the 2020 election. The Congress has chosen Bheesham Sharma as its candidate.

Reiterating the AAP's "15 guarantees" for the upcoming election, Kejriwal promised a range of welfare measures, including a monthly amount of Rs 2,100 each for women, free healthcare for senior citizens under the Sanjeevani Yojana, free bus rides for students and a 50-per cent discount on metro fares.

Kejriwal warned the voters, saying if the BJP emerges victorious in the upcoming polls, it would dismantle these welfare programmes and urged them to protect their right to receive benefits from the taxes they contribute.

"The real fight is between the AAP's commitment to using public money for public welfare and the BJP's approach of helping the rich and powerful," he said.

The Delhi polls are scheduled for February 5, with the results set to be announced on February 8. While the ruling AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, the BJP is looking to return to power in the capital after a gap of more than 25 years. PTI MHS RC