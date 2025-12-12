Use of teachers' for SIR work affecting students' education in Haryana: INLD chief Chautala

Chandigarh, Dec 12 (PTI) The Indian National Lok Dal party president Abhay Singh Chautala on Friday said the BJP government should stop assigning SIR-related duties to government school teachers, as it is badly affecting students' education in Haryana.

Chautala said children are the country's future, and their studies are disrupted because teachers are getting deployed as BLOs for the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision exercise, including voter list verification, new voter registrations and other election-related work.

Due to this, many schools in Haryana do not have teachers available to teach, and classes are lying unattended, he said, adding that the SIR process is long, and the absence of teachers is causing serious harm to students' learning.

He urged the government to give these duties to employees of other departments where staff numbers are higher.

He said that in schools with only two or three teachers, the government must find alternative arrangements so that classes are not disrupted.

The BJP government is working without any planning, which has worsened the situation in the state, Chautala said.

He added that it appears the BJP has neither the intention nor the policy to bring improvement in the future. PTI VSD SHS SHS