Use of technology is important for transparent implementation of schemes: CM Yogi

Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the use of technology is important for transparent implementation of schemes and in every sphere of life.

"Use of technology is important today for transparent implementation of schemes and in every sphere of life. Technology is the most effective mantra to attack corruption. In order to make the youth competent and capable as per the times with the use of technology and also to move them towards self-reliance, the state government is moving rapidly towards achieving the target of providing smartphones and tablets to two crore youths," he said.

Adityanath was addressing the students at the smartphone-tablet distribution ceremony under the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme at Deeksha Bhawan of the Gorakhpur University this afternoon.

Smartphones were distributed to about 1,000 students of the universities and colleges during the ceremony. 15 students received smartphones from the chief minister, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

Adityanath while giving many practical examples explained the importance of technology to the youth.

"The public distribution system of the state was in the grip of corruption before 2017. In districts like Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Sonbhadra and Chitrakoot, the people died due to hunger," Adityanath said.

"When I reached there as an MP, I came to know that the poor were not getting ration. The powerful mafia used to grab the ration in their name and sell it. As soon as the foodgrains came out of the FCI warehouse, they reached outside the state and even to other countries," he added.

Adityanath said that he conducted a raid on 80,000 ration shops in the state on March 19, 2017, just a week after becoming the chief minister and 30 lakh fake ration cards were detected.

"After this, all the ration shops were connected to the point of sale with the use of technology. Ration card was linked to Aadhaar. The result is that today the public distribution system of Uttar Pradesh is the best in the country," he said.

The chief minister said that for a long time, universities and other higher educational institutions had remained just islands distributing degrees and diplomas.

To get them out of this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a National Education Policy, he added.

Adityanath said that by joining this policy, it is the responsibility of the institutions to discharge their role in giving the students the knowledge of traditional curriculum and making them self-reliant.

Throwing light on the situation in war-affected countries like Russia, Israel, South Korea and Germany etc., Adityanath said that after war comes the phase of construction.

Asserting a positive path can be seen for oneself amid war between two countries, he said, "We can see our role in construction in these countries." The chief minister said there is a great demand for skilled Indian human resources from countries like Israel.

"5,000 people are being sent from UP. Fooding and lodging will be free there, remuneration will be Rs 1.25 to 1.5 lakh per month. The people going there will earn and send money to India," Adityanath said.

"We will have to prepare ourselves according to the demand for human resources in the countries of the world," he added.

Adityanath also said that when development work was being done in Ayodhya, the question was raised as to why so much money is being spent.

"After the consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla, there is a huge surge of faith (in terms of number of devotees) there," he added.

The chief minister further said that it was through pre-planning through development works and wide roads that lakhs of people were being handled with ease every day.

Similarly, due to wide roads in Gorakhpur, no one is inconvenienced by the crowd of the Khichdi fair of the Gorakhnath temple, he added. PTI COR NAV AS AS