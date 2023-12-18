Use of technology should be for promoting social justice and equality: Droupadi Murmu

Kharagpur (WB), Dec 18 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday emphasised on the use of technology for promoting social justice and equality rather than increasing differences in the society.

During her address at the 69th convocation of IIT Kharagpur on Monday, Murmu said everyone should possess the right to access technology, and it should be used to promote social justice and equality rather than exacerbating differences.

"We believe that everyone should have the right to access technology. We think that the use of technology must be for promoting social justice and equality, rather than increasing the disparities in the society," the president stated.

She cited the example of digital payment systems, highlighting how technology has simplified life, even benefiting small traders. PTI SUS PNT RG