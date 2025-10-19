Use only green firecrackers during Diwali, protect Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta appealed to the people of Delhi to protect the city from pollution by using only green firecrackers during Diwali.

Gupta encouraged people to celebrate the festival in traditional ways by lighting diyas, making rangoli and sharing sweets.

In a message to the people of Delhi, she said that Diwali, the festival of lights should be celebrated in an atmosphere of peace and harmony. "On this festival of lights, my heart is filled with joy and happiness for all of you," she said.

"Delhi is my family, and on this festival, I wish happiness and a brighter future for every member of this family," the chief minister said.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday permitted the sale and bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR during Diwali with certain conditions. The use of green crackers will be confined to specific hours -- 6 am to 7 pm on the day before Diwali and 8 am to 10 pm on the festival day. There was a blanked ban on manufacture, sale and use of fireworks before.

Gupta said her government will continue to work for public welfare and implement development schemes effectively and realising the vision of a prosperous and progressive Delhi. She further said that the foremost duty of a chief minister is to serve the people with affection and a spirit of dedication.

"By addressing the shortcomings of earlier schemes, we have ensured that pensions and aid reach the rightful beneficiaries, especially the poor and elderly. We are also taking continuous steps to empower our mothers and sisters.

"Our government is expediting long-delayed flyover and infrastructure projects, while also introducing new initiatives in education and sports," she said.

The chief minister added that one of the government's foremost pledges is to make the Yamuna clean and pollution-free. "Work is underway on a war footing, and we are confident that soon the Yamuna will regain the pristine form it deserves." At the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Children's Home for Orphaned Boys in Tis Hazari, the CM spent time with the children, extended her Diwali greetings, and gave them gifts.

"The smiles of these children are the greatest gift for me," she said.

Gupta added that the Delhi government is committed to ensuring that every child has access to education, safety, and a nurturing environment so that they can grow up to be self-reliant and confident citizens.