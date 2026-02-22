Use 'swadeshi' products during festivals, remember to be 'vocal for local': PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday strongly pitched for use of 'swadeshi' products during festivals and asked people to always remember to be 'vocal for local'.

Modi said the Islamic holy month Ramzan is currently going on and wished everyone the best for the occasion.

Holi is also coming in a few days and this means that a time filled with colours, gulal, and laughter is about to knock at our doors, he added.

"May you all celebrate all festivals happily with your family and loved ones. And yes, always remember some mantras, like being vocal for local," Modi said.

The prime minister said many foreign-made products have entered the Holi celebrations, or even other festivals.

"Keep them away from festivals, keep them away from Holi as well, and adopt 'swadeshi'. When you buy swadeshi, you also help in the campaign to make the country self-reliant," he said.