Use transgenders as traffic volunteers in Hyderabad: Telangana CM tells officials

Hyderabad, Sep 13 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday suggested officials to explore the possibility of using transgenders to regulate traffic in the city.

Reddy held a review meeting on the development of Hyderabad, roads in GHMC limits and maintenance of pavements in the city.

“Chief Minister Revanth Reddy advised officials to hire transgenders as volunteers to control traffic within the city limits. Home Guards are currently assisting the traffic police department in traffic duties in the city. The Chief Minister suggested that these duties can also be assigned to transgenders on the same lines as the Home Guards,” an official release said.

He further said that these transgenders shall be paid some stipend.

The officials were directed to collect the details of the transgenders who are interested to work as volunteers, the release further said adding special training should also be provided to them for a few days.

The officials were also directed to provide special uniforms for the transgenders on duty, it added. PTI GDK ROH