Usha Vance daughter of Andhra, fills every Telugu heart with pride, says CM Naidu

Amaravati, Apr 22 (PTI) Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said the Second Lady of the United States, Usha Vance, is the daughter of Andhra Pradesh, who fills every Telugu heart with pride with her accomplishments.

Usha's ancestors hailed from Vadluru village in East Godavari district, a region renowned for its agricultural abundance, rich culture and spicy cuisine.

Following Usha's interview with an English news channel in which she fondly recalled her Andhra Pradesh roots and cuisine, the chief minister noted that he is delighted to find her cherishing her ancestry and passing on those values to her children.

"Usha Vance Garu is a daughter of Andhra Pradesh. Her accomplishments fill every Telugu heart with pride. She showcases the brilliance of the Telugu community, especially our daughters," said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

Currently, Usha is on a four-day visit to India, accompanied by her Vice President husband JD Vance and three children.

However, her itinerary did not feature Vadluru this time, though her native villagers are longing for her visit.