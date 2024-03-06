USIEF announces annual Fulbright-Nehru, other fellowships

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) The United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) on Wednesday announced the opening of its annual competition for Fulbright-Nehru and other fellowships for Indian citizens, the MEA said in a statement.

Advertisment

"Funded by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India and the US Department of State, such exchanges have helped bring the people of India and the US closer together through opportunities that enrich fellows' academic, research, teaching, and professional capacity", the statement said.

Outstanding Indian students, academics, teachers, policy makers, administrators, and professionals are encouraged to apply, the statement said.

The USIEF is now accepting applications from Indian citizens for the academic year 2025-26, it added. PTI KND SKY SKY