Using deceit to win elections has become BJP's core political strategy: Rajasthan LoP

Jaipur, Jan 16 (PTI) Rajasthan Assembly Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully on Friday accused the BJP government of misleading the public, saying that using deceit to win elections has become the party's core political strategy.

Jully said that the BJP's Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission-Gramin (VB G RAM G) awareness campaign was a mere gimmick and aimed at diverting public attention from real issues.

"Efforts to remove Mahatma Gandhi's name reflected the BJP's narrow mindset. The UPA government, under Sonia Gandhi's leadership, had ensured the right to employment for crores of poor people while the BJP was resorting to renaming schemes and using Lord Ram for political gains," he said.

Raising concerns over alleged irregularities in the voter list, Jully claimed that attempts were being made through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to remove the names of Congress supporters.

He said Congress workers had foiled the move but expressed concern over the role of the Election Commission.

Questioning the extension of the deadline for filing objections under SIR, the Congress leader said, "It was done without valid reasons and for giving the BJP another chance to manipulate the process." PTI SDA SHS SHS