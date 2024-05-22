Using seat belts in cars, helmets on bikes made mandatory in Tripura

Gangtok, May 22 (PTI) The Sikkim government made it mandatory for the drivers of vehicles to use seat belts and motorbike riders to wear helmets in the state with effect from June 1, according to an official order issued on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The order was issued to mitigate the number of accidents and to safeguard the well-being of all road users, Transport Commissioner-cum-Secretary Raj Yadav said.

Non-compliance with the rule will invite penal action, he said.

Whoever drives a motor vehicle without wearing a safety belt or carries passengers not wearing seat belts shall be punishable under Section 194 B (1) of the Central Motor Vehicle Act 1988, the Transport Commissioner-cum-Secretary Raj Yadav said in an order issued on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The wearing of seat belts shall be applicable for light motor vehicles (LMV), transport vehicles (Taxis & Commercial) and non-transport vehicles (private and government), he said.

Similarly, every person riding two-wheelers shall wear protective headgear conforming to the standards of the Bureau of Indian Standards as per section 129 of CMV ACT 1988, Yadav said.

Whoever rides a motorcycle or causes or allows a motorcycle to be driven in contravention of the provisions of section 129 or the rules or regulations made thereunder shall be punishable under section 194 C of the CMV Act, the transport official said.

The order will come into force with effect from June 1, the transport secretary said. PTI KDK SBN SBN