UT-level security conference held in Jammu

Jammu, Dec 18 (PTI) A security conference chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha began on Thursday to discuss and review various aspects of security in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The Union territory-level security conference is being held in the presence of of the national Director General of Police (DGPs) and Inspector General of Police (IGPs).

“The first-ever UT-level security conference is being held here on the lines of the DGPs and IGPs conference. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is chairing the meeting,” an official said.

The conference started at the IIT campus in Jagti on the outskirts of Jammu.

Apart from Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, IGPs of the police, BSF, and CRPF, intelligence officers and other officials are participating in the conference.

"The conference will discuss and review all aspects of security," an official said.