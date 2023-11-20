Utilizing J-K Police telecom wing for leveraging CCTNS for better policing: DGP

Jammu, Nov 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir DGP R R Swain on Monday directed that the telecom wing of the police force be revamped and its services utilised for leveraging the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) for better policing. Interacting with senior officers, he laid stress on leveraging data and technology, a police spokesman said.

The police chief visited the Crime Branch headquarters, the Zonal Police headquarters, the Range DIG Udhampur-Reasi office and the office of the SSP Traffic (Jammu), he said The DGP said officers will be nominated to attend courses in different states to see how CCTNS has made progress and what best practices can be emulated in the Union Territory.

Swain also told officers to "fix the responsibility up to last man, but also give juniors required authority and resources, condone honest mistakes but take action against incorrigible personnel", according to the spokesman.

No one should be afraid of "honest mistakes because only those who walk or run would trip", the DGP said.

Good work by personnel would be duly rewarded and adequate resources will be kept at the disposal of the jurisdictional officers, Swain said.

He also called for redressal of genuine grievances of serving and retired police personnel. PTI TAS TAS ANB ANB