Uttam Nagar death: Hindu right outfit visits family of deceased, extends support

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) A Hindu right outfit member on Sunday met the family of a man in Uttam Nagar here who was killed in a neighbourhood brawl on Holi.

Jai Bhagwan Goyal, the working president of United Hindu Front, visited Kali Basti in Uttam Nagar to meet the family of Tarun, who died in a clash between his family and their neighbours.

The fight broke out after water from a balloon thrown by a girl from Tarun's family splashed on a woman from the neighbour's family, according to police.

The two families had known each other for the past five decades and got into rows over parking and garbage disposal, among other things, the police had earlier said.

Goyal, in a statement, said Tarun's family has demanded a death sentence for the people responsible for Tarun's killing.

The police arrested six people and apprehended a minor in connection with the case, and invoked the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and murder charges.

The adults accused have been identified as Umardeen, 49, Jummadeen, 36, Kamruddin, 36, Mustaque, 46, Muzzafar, 25, and Tahir, 18.

The incident sparked tensions in the area with an angry mob damaging several vehicles and setting them on fire on Friday, prompting heavy police deployment. PTI SGV VN VN