Uttar Pradesh govt approves hike in daily allowance for PRD personnel

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved hike in the daily duty allowance of Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) personnel from Rs 395 to Rs 500.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna told reporters that the current daily allowance of Rs 395 per personnel will be increased by Rs 105, taking it to Rs 500 per day per person.

The revised allowance will come into effect from April 1, 2025.

Following the implementation of this proposal, PRD personnel will receive an increased monthly allowance of Rs 3,150, assuming 30 days of attendance, he said.

Khanna said the move is expected to benefit 34,092 PRD personnel across the state and is part of the government's ongoing efforts to strengthen auxiliary security forces and recognise their contribution to maintaining law and order.

The increase will entail an expenditure of Rs 75.87 crore.

PRD works for the preservation of public peace.