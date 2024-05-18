Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath of against reservation: Cong

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of being against reservation and alleged that BJP-RSS are seeking more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha to replace Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution with one based on "Manusmriti ideology".

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also shared an article from Adityanath's website, in which, he claimed, the chief minister had used words like "useless" to describe reservation for backward classes, SCs and STs.

"The BJP and the RSS want to use this opportunity to get rid of Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution, and replace it with one based on the ideology of the Manusmriti," he said in a post on X.

In another post in Hindi, Ramesh said, "See how Uttar Pradesh chief minister and prime minister's favourite Yogi Adityanath is against reservation for Dalits, tribals and backward classes. He has used words like 'useless', 'divisive politics', 'horrific scene of reservation'." "If this is his thinking about reservation, then what would be his views about the Dalits, Adivasis and backward classes who are taking advantage of reservation? Do they consider them 'useless'? Break the silence @myogiadityanath?," he asked in his post while sharing the article.

In another post, Ramesh said that recently, several BJP leaders have openly asked for 400 seats for the BJP so that "they can amend the Constitution".

The chief minister along with several other key BJP and RSS leaders has openly and severely criticised the system of reservation that has empowered Dalits, Adivasis and OBCs, he alleged.

"These are not straws in the wind: the BJP and the RSS have many grouses with the Constitution of India, and reservations for Dalits, Adivasis, and OBCs are among the primary. This is a matter of historical record," Ramesh said.

He claimed that RSS mouthpiece Organiser came down heavily on the Constitution within four days of its adoption by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. He also quoted the article in the Organiser. PTI SKC ANB ANB