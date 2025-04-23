Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath welcomes US Vice-President Vance in Agra

Agra (UP), Apr 23 (PTI) US Vice-President J D Vance along with his wife and three children landed at the Agra airport from Jaipur on Wednesday, where he was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said.

"A warm welcome to hon'ble US Vice President Mr JD Vance and his family to Uttar Pradesh, the sacred heartland of India, renowned for its timeless devotion, vibrant culture and spiritual legacy," Adityanath posted on X.

Vance was accompanied by his wife Usha, and their three children -- sons Ewan and Vivek, and daughter Mirabel. The family is on a four-day visit to India.

At the airport, Vance was seen briefly interacting with Adityanath, who welcomed the guests with flowers.

The Vance family travelled by car from the airport to the Taj Mahal. The routes along their convoy's path were specially decorated, with hundreds of schoolchildren lining the streets waving both the US flag and the Tricolour.

The Vances began their India trip on Monday with a visit to the Akshardham Temple near the banks of the Yamuna before meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence in the capital. PTI COR CDN ARI ARI