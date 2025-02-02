Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath extends greetings on Vasant Panchami

Lucknow, Feb 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Vasant Panchami, praying for the blessings of Goddess Saraswati.

Taking to the social media platform ‘X’, Adityanath wrote, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes on the auspicious festival of Basant Panchami! May Maa Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, shower her blessings on everyone, infuse new energy and enthusiasm into everyone's life. This is my prayer to Maa Veena Vadini.” In another post, he congratulated devotees participating in the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, who took the Amrit bath in the sacred rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati.

"May Lord Tirtharaj fulfill everyone’s wishes, empower our thoughts and consciousness, and bring welfare to the world. This is my wish," he wrote.

According to seers and astrologers, the muhurat (auspicious period) for Vasant Panchami began on Sunday and will continue until Monday, allowing devotees to offer prayers and seek blessings on both days. PTI CDN ARD ARD