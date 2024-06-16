Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath greets people on Ganga Dussehra

Lucknow, Jun 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday extended his best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state and all the devotees on the occasion of 'Ganga Dussehra', the descent day of the national river, Mother Ganga, which grants salvation and life. I pray that by the grace of Mother Ganga, may everyone's life be filled with happiness, peace, prosperity and good health. Jai Ma Ganga," Adityanath posted on X in Hindi.

Elaborating on the festival, Ashutosh Varshney, who heads the Prayagraj-based Ram Naam Bank, said that Ganga Dussehra, also known as 'Gangavataran', is celebrated to commemorate the descent of river Ganga from heaven to Earth.

"Ganga Dussehra takes place on 'dashami' (10th day) of the 'Shukla Paksha' of the Hindu month of 'Jyeshtha'. The festival celebration lasts 10 days, including nine days preceding this holy day," Varshney said.

The festival is observed by Hindus mainly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar and West Bengal, where the river flows. Haridwar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, are some of the main locations of the celebrations, where devotees gather at the banks of the river Ganga and perform 'aartis'.