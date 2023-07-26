Uttar Pradesh drawing more tourists than Goa: CM Adityanath

Mathura (UP), Jul 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said his state was at number one in terms of tourist arrivals and was drawing more visitors than Goa.

Addressing a gathering in Mathura, he said, "Today UP is drawing the maximum number of tourists. Earlier Goa was at number one and Uttar Pradesh at number three. But last year 80 lakh tourists went to Goa and seven crore devotees came to Kashi (Varanasi) and six crore devotees visited the Braj area." According to a statement issued by the state government, the chief minister inaugurated a PET-CT scanner machine for cancer patients at Ramakrishna Mission Charitable Hospital.

Poor patients will benefit from the availability of the PET-CT scanner, he said.

The chief minister said that a lot of changes have taken place in the health sector in Uttar Pradesh in recent times.

Earlier, if a poor person was suffering from cancer or any other serious illness, it was very difficult for them to get treatment. But under the Jan Arogya Yojana, health insurance of Rs 5 lakh is being made available to poor people now, he added.

An amount of Rs 3,400 crore has been provided for the treatment of the poor through the Ayushman Bharat yojana and free dialysis facility is being provided in 72 out of 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Earlier only 36 districts had the facility of ICU beds but today it is being provided in every district hospital of the state. Apart from this, medical consultation is also being made available in remote villages through tele-consultancy, the chief minister said.

Adityanath also offered prayers at the famed Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura and wished for the welfare of the people of the state.

The chief minister also held a review meeting with officials and public representatives.

He surveyed the flood-affected areas in Mathura by helicopter. He directed officials to take all necessary measures related to relief and rescue operations.

He also directed the officials to assess the crop loss due to the flood as soon as possible and provide financial help to the affected farmers. PTI COR CDN SMN