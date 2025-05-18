Uttar Pradesh govt to plant 35 crore saplings across state

Lucknow, May 17 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up to plant 35 crore saplings across the state between July 1 and July 7, according to an official statement issued on Saturday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised that environmental protection is a shared responsibility, crucial for achieving the state's goal of 20 per cent green cover by 2030, the statement said.

During a recent review meeting, Adityanath directed officials to ensure thorough preparation and public participation in the drive. He also called for nurturing at least 50 crore saplings in nurseries and ensuring biodiversity with fruit-bearing, shade-giving, medicinal, and timber varieties.

The chief minister announced a 'River Rejuvenation Campaign' to plant trees along major river banks and expressways. He also directed the establishment of 'Green Chaupals' in all villages and urban bodies to promote eco-friendly lifestyles and sustainable agriculture, making 'Gram-Van' (village forest) mandatory in every village, it said. PTI CDN RHL