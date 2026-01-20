Uttar Pradesh is country's crown jewel, says MP Speaker Tomar

Lucknow, Jan 20 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday described Uttar Pradesh as the "sirmaur" or crown jewel of the country, noting its contributions to India's political history.

Speaking on the second day of the 86th All India Conference of Presiding Officers at the 'Vidhan Mandap', Tomar praised Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana for their leadership and initiatives.

He said, "Today is certainly a moment of joy for all of us that we have gathered here in this historic legislative building of Uttar Pradesh to express our views." "Uttar Pradesh is the 'sirmaur' (crown jewel) of the country. The state holds immense importance in the country, having given us many Bharat Ratnas and Prime Ministers. The energy emanating from every corner of the state is palpable," Tomar said, expressing gratitude to the host team.

He credited Om Birla for working to increase the activity, capacity and connectivity of the state assemblies since taking over as Lok Sabha Speaker. Tomar said Birla's efforts have helped state legislatures set new benchmarks while maintaining their connection with the Lok Sabha.

Several important topics were discussed in the conference, including the accountability of the legislature to the public and the implementation of transparent, citizen-centric technology. Tomar said these discussion would serve as guiding principles for the country's future.

Highlighting the importance of independence, he said it is the responsibility of the assemblies to ensure future generations remain aware of the struggles and sacrifices made by ancestors during the freedom struggle.

Tomar also express concern over current electoral practices, saying, "Nowadays, the situation in elections has become such that people want to get a ticket by any means, and once they get a ticket, they want to win by any means, even if it means going to any lengths." "While it is natural to fight to win, establishing certain ethical standards will make democracy more beautiful and ensure greater accountability," he added.

The three-day conference, which began in Lucknow on January 19, will conclude on January 21.