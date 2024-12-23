'Uttar Pradesh leading in ease of doing crime': Akhilesh's jibe at BJP govt

Lucknow, Dec 23 (PTI) Targeting the ruling BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said the state is now leading in "ease of doing crime".

In a post on X, Yadav highlighted two bank robberies in Lucknow and Saharanpur "UP has become the number one in 'ease of doing crime'. Today's episode is Lucknow's Overseas Bank, where valuable things were stolen by breaking open the locker. Yesterday a bank was looted in Saharanpur," he said in a Hindi post.

In a separate post, the SP chief shared the CCTV footage of the theft in Saharanpur.

On Sunday, a few lockers in the Chinhat branch of Indian Overseas Bank, Lucknow were found broken and their contents missing.

Bank manager Sandeep Singh said that he suspected the thieves entered the building by making a hole in the wall the bank shares with an empty plot of land. Prima facie, it seems four people must be involved in the job, police said. PTI ABN ABN SKY SKY