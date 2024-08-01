Uttar Pradesh Nazul Property Bill sent to Select Committee

Lucknow, Aug 1 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Nazul Property (Management and Use for Public Purpose) Bill passed by the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday did not get the approval of the Legislative Council and was sent to the Select Committee of the House.

After the lunch break proceedings in the Council on Thursday, Leader of the House Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya placed this bill on the table of the House.

But BJP member and party state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary proposed to hand it over to the Select Committee, which should submit its report within two months.

After this, Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh declared the proposal to hand over this bill to the Select Committee, passed by voice vote.

The bill could not pass despite the BJP having 79 members in the 100-member House of the State Legislative Council.

Before it was passed in the assembly on Wednesday, some MLAs of the ruling party had also expressed the need for amendments to the proposal. However, later, it was declared passed by voice vote.

Apart from this, Uttar Pradesh Private University (Second Amendment) Bill, Uttar Pradesh Private University (Third Amendment) Bill, Uttar Pradesh Private University (Fourth Amendment) Bill, Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion (Amendment) Bill were also introduced in the House, which were declared passed by voice vote.

Uttar Pradesh State Capital Region and Other Area Development Authority Bill, Uttar Pradesh State University (Amendment) Bill, Uttar Pradesh Nodal Investment Region Manufacturing (Construction) Area Bill, Bonus Payment (Uttar Pradesh Amendment) Bill, Factories (Uttar Pradesh Amendment) Bill, Uttar Pradesh Appropriation (Supplementary 2024-2025) Bill were also introduced which were passed by voice vote.

After that, the proceedings of the House were adjourned indefinitely. PTI SLM CDN CDN HIG HIG