National

Uttar Pradesh plays decisive role in India's progress: Arunachal CM

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Itanagar, Jan 24 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday extended greetings to people of Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of its Statehood Day, describing the land as a key pillar in shaping India’s civilisation, culture and democratic values.

Uttar Pradesh continues to play a decisive role in the nation’s progress, he said.

“Warm greetings on Uttar Pradesh Statehood Day. A land that has shaped India’s civilisation, culture, and democratic spirit,” Khandu said in a post on X.

“Under the able leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath ji, the state is moving forward with a strong focus on good governance, infrastructure development, and cultural pride,” he said.

Khandu said Uttar Pradesh is striving to improve the lives of its citizens through sustained reforms and people-centric policies.

Uttar Pradesh was formed in 1950. PTI UPL RBT