Uttar Pradesh set to launch 'One District, One Product' 2.0; culinary heritage takes spotlight

Lucknow, Dec 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday underscored the need to implement the "One District, One Cuisine" (ODOC) concept to give each district a unified identity through its distinctive culinary heritage.

Adityanath, in a high-level meeting here, said, "The 'One District, One Product' (ODOP) initiative, now a defining feature of 'Brand Uttar Pradesh', is set to advance to its next phase, ODOP 2.0, which will further boost local industries, self-employment, and exports." He noted that in the context of evolving global markets, modern consumer expectations, technological progress, and new benchmarks for quality and packaging, ODOP must be expanded in a more comprehensive, commercial, and outcome-driven manner.

Together, ODOP and ODOC will propel Uttar Pradesh firmly on the path of "local to global", the chief minister said.

"The aim of ODOP 2.0 is to ensure that the state's traditional products become a strong foundation for larger markets, increased exports, and sustainable livelihoods," he added.

"ODOC reflects the cultural essence of Uttar Pradesh, where every region boasts a unique food tradition, some renowned for their 'halwa', others for their 'dalmoth'," Adityanath said in an official statement.

Mapping each district's signature dishes, he emphasised, should be accompanied by efforts to improve their quality, hygiene, packaging, branding, and marketing.

Meanwhile, Lucknow city was officially inducted into UNESCO's Creative Cities Network (CCN), under the 'Gastronomy' category, marking a global acknowledgement of its culinary heritage.

On October 31, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay designated 58 cities as new members of the CCN.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that since its launch in 2018, the ODOP initiative has become the backbone of Uttar Pradesh's exports and local industries.

According to the statement, over 1.25 lakh toolkits have been distributed, loans exceeding Rs 6,000 crore have been sanctioned, and more than 8,000 entrepreneurs have received direct marketing support.

Thirty Common Facility Centres (CFCs) have been approved, and 44 ODOP products have been granted Geo tags. ODOP products are now sold on leading e-commerce platforms and account for more than 50 per cent of the state's total exports, the statement said.

The scheme has also earned a national award for the second consecutive year, it said.

Speaking about ODOP 2.0, the chief minister said, "It is no longer just a scheme but a powerful catalyst for sustainable employment, local enterprise development, and export growth." He stressed the importance of prioritising the units and entrepreneurs who performed exceptionally well in the first phase, further enabling them to scale their businesses.

He added that future plans must empower Uttar Pradesh's products across four key areas -- technology, packaging, quality, and market reach.

The Common Facility Centres under ODOP will be made more effective, the statement said.

The chief minister directed that each CFC should have expert involvement so that small entrepreneurs can access comprehensive support, including technical guidance, design, packaging solutions, and production assistance, all under one roof.

The chief minister further instructed that ODOP products must not remain confined to traditional markets but should be integrated into major retail chains and modern marketplaces.

He directed the establishment of dedicated ODOP sections in Unity Malls being set up across various states and emphasised the need to coordinate with major retail networks to ensure prominent placement of Uttar Pradesh's products.

Additionally, the ODOP products will receive certification and enhanced brand value through reputed institutions to strengthen their identity in global markets, the statement said.