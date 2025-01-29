Uttar Pradesh signs MoU with AVW Global to establish world-class motorcycle racing ecosystem

Lucknow, Feb 24 (PTI) AVW Global, a premium automotive and motorsport consultancy, on Tuesday announced the signing of a landmark MoU with the State Transformation Commission, aimed at establishing a world-class motorcycle racing ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh.

Under this unified strategic framework, AVW Global, founded by former MotoGP rider Karel Abraham, will work alongside the Uttar Pradesh government to facilitate the hosting of premier international championships, including MotoGP and the Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC), a statement said.

This partnership marks a pivotal moment for the motorsport landscape and positions Uttar Pradesh as a future global hub for racing, the statement read.

CEO of State Transformation Commission (Government of Uttar Pradesh), Manoj Kumar Singh, said, "AVW Global will help Uttar Pradesh bring motorcycle racing back to India in a truly professional manner." "Fans in the state and across the country are eager to witness these iconic machines on track again. Uttar Pradesh is committed to enabling a cohesive ecosystem for motorsport and youth development. High-octane racing is coming to the state very soon," Singh said.

"We are determined to utilise the Buddh International Circuit - a world-class racing facility - to its fullest potential and build a sustainable ecosystem around it," Singh added.

Ron Hogg, Promotions Director, Two Wheels Motor Racing, said, "We are delighted to be represented by AVW Global in India. It is a significant market with deeply passionate fans, and we look forward to racing here as early as July-August, 2026." Karel Abraham, Founder, AVW Global, shared, "Having raced in MotoGP and operated a world-class circuit, I understand what it takes to build a successful motorsport ecosystem. India is the world's largest motorcycle market; it deserves world-class racing. AVW Global is committed to delivering this professionally, with fans at the centre of everything we do." This partnership marks a coordinated effort between the Government of Uttar Pradesh and international motorsport experts to build a sustainable sporting legacy, the statement said.

By leveraging the state's strategic connectivity and world-class facilities, the initiative aims to elevate Uttar Pradesh's global standing as a preferred destination for international events and industrial investment, it said.

Events like MotoGP and ARRC have the potential to drive tourism, infrastructure investment, employment, and motorsport industry development while elevating India's presence on the global racing calendar, the statement added. PTI NAV MAN HIG HIG