Uttar Pradesh to launch skill training in secondary schools under Project Praveen

Lucknow, Oct 3 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday announced that, for the financial year 2025-26, skill training will be introduced in government secondary schools across the state under Project Praveen.

The Uttar Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Mission has allocated targets to training providers for this purpose, according to an official statement.

As per the instructions of the Kaushal Vikas Mission, training providers must establish training centres in accordance with the rules and, after obtaining approval from the district programme management unit, must compulsorily begin training batches by 20 October 2025, the statement said.

On this occasion, registered trainees will be provided with free study material. The distribution process will take place in the presence of representatives from the district programme management unit, the government added.

According to the statement, training providers are also required to upload at least three photographs of the study material distribution and batch commencement, along with the distribution acknowledgement receipt, which has been duly verified by the district programme management unit, on the mission portal.

"This measure will ensure transparency and accountability," it added.

The Yogi Adityanath government said it believes that, in addition to traditional education, employment-oriented skills are crucial for preparing young people for future challenges.

"Project Praveen embodies this vision, ensuring that students in secondary schools not only receive skill training but also free access to essential study material," it added.

Additional Mission Director of the Uttar Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Mission, Priya Singh, reviewed the progress of ongoing registrations under the India Skills Competition 2025 on Friday.

She also held a meeting with the district project management units (DPMUs) and instructed them to expedite the registration process.

The officer said, "To ensure maximum participation from Uttar Pradesh in the competition, all districts will conduct special campaigns to promote participation." "Extensive publicity, counselling camps, and institutional coordination should be increased quickly to connect youth with the skill competition," Singh added.

With the registration deadline now extended until 15 October 2025, she instructed all district project management units to establish direct communication with targeted youth and ensure an increase in registration numbers.

Detailed information and registration facilities related to the competition are available at: https://www.skillindiadigital.gov.in.