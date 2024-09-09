Uttarakhand: 1 killed in landslide on Kedarnath highway

Rudraprayag, Sep 9 (PTI) A person was killed and two others were injured on Monday evening in a landslide near Munkatiya between Sonprayag and Gaurikund on the Kedarnath National Highway, an official said.

District Disaster Management Officer of Rudraprayag Nandan Singh Rajwar said the incident occurred at around 7.20 pm.

State Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force personnel launched a rescue operation after receiving the information.

The body of a person was pulled out from the debris and two others were rescued and taken to a hospital in Sonprayag, Rajwar said. PTI COR ALM RHL