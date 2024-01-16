Uttarakhand: 1 more injured in Chilla accident dies, toll rises to 6

Dehradun, Jan 16 (PTI) Another person injured in the recent accident near the Chilla canal in Rishikesh died during treatment at a hospital, taking the death toll in the mishap to six, officials said on Tuesday.

The accident had occurred on January 8 when an electric vehicle acquired by the state forest department first hit a tree and then crashed into the walls of the canal during a trial run.

Ankush Shrivastav, a resident of Kanpur, worked for the company that manufactured the electric vehicle involved in the accident and he succumbed to injuries at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh on Monday, a hospital official said.

Five people, including three forest officials, had died in the accident earlier.

Forest ranger Shahilesh Ghildiyal, deputy ranger Pramod Dhyani, Saif Ali Khan and Kulraj Singh had died on the spot while the body of Wildlife Warden of Rajaji Tiger Reserve Aloki Devi, who had fallen into the Chilla canal after the accident, was found a few days later.

Uttarakhand Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal has ordered a high-level inquiry into the accident. PTI ALM RHL