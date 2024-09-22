Uttarakhand: 12-year-old boy drowns in Kosi River while bathing

Nanital, Sep 22 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy drowned in the Kosi River in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar on Sunday evening after he had gone to take a bath, police said.

The victim was identified as Dheeraj Bisht, a resident of Nai Basti Pookhdi of Ramnagar, police said.

Govind Singh Bisht went to take a bath with his three children in the Kosi river located in the village on Sunday afternoon. His son, Dheeraj, while bathing was swept away by the strong current of the water, Ramnagar Tehsildar Kuldeep Pandey said.

Upon receiving information, the police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the spot and launched a search operation to find the boy. After two hours, the SDRF personnel recovered the boy's body, Pandey said.

He said that the post-mortem will be conducted on Monday. Further investigation is underway. PTI HIG