Uttarakhand: 16-year-old Sachin Kumar, who conquered Mount Everest, meets CM Dhami

Dehradun, Nov 11 (PTI) Sachin Kumar (16), who conquered Mount Everest in May this year, paid a courtesy call on Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday.

Congratulating Kumar on his achievement, the CM said that conquering the world's highest peak at such a young age is a wonderful example of courage, determination, and hard work.

He said that Sachin Kumar has not only brought glory to his family and state but has also inspired the youth of the entire country.

Expressing his gratitude to Dhami, Kumar said that he was delighted to meet the chief minister and vowed that he would continue to strive to bring glory to the country and the state.

Kumar, a resident of Uttarkashi, was part of the All India NCC expedition team that successfully summited Mount Everest on May 18, 2025.