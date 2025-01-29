Uttarakhand: 19 Bangladeshis among 511 arrested in 3 districts under Operation Kalnemi

Dehradun, Dec 26 (PTI) A total of 511 people, including 19 Bangladeshis, have been arrested in three districts of Uttarakhand under ‘Operation Kalnemi’ so far, officials said on Friday.

Operation Kalnemi is a statewide campaign launched by the Uttarakhand government in July 2025 to identify, crack down on, and arrest individuals indulging in illegal activities such as hypocrisy and fraud under the guise of religion and faith.

According to a government statement, more than 4,800 people have been verified in Haridwar, Dehradun and Udham Singh Nagar districts under the drive, of whom 511 have been arrested.

Those arrested included 19 Bangladeshis illegally residing in the state, of whom 10 have been sent back to the neighbouring country, while action is underway against the other nine, the statement said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the campaign is not against any particular community, but is aimed at protecting law and order and the dignity of ‘Devbhoomi’.

Dhami also clarified that while faith will be respected, crime, hypocrisy and fraud under its guise will not be tolerated under any circumstances. PTI DPT ARI